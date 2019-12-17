MMO Phantasy Star Online 2 is on its way to the West, and Sega has made sign-ups available for the closed beta, on Xbox One.

It is only available to people in U.S. and Canada, and, for the moment, it is only available on the Xbox One. Sega has not revealed any beginning or end dates for the beta as of yet, but players can access the sign-up via the Xbox Insider Hub—an app that can be used on the Xbox One and the PC.

The release of Phantasy Star Online 2 in the West was announced at this year’s E3; it is an MMO that first came out in 2012, but only in Japan. There are also Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and even Vita versions of the game.

It is currently set to launch proper in spring 2020 on Xbox One and PC, but—annoyingly for MMO fans in Europe—it is only scheduled, at the moment, for release in North America.