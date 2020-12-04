Persona 5 spin-off Persona 5 Strikers looks like it finally has an English-language release date, after a trailer was seemingly unvieled a little too ahead of time from the publisher Atlus.

The unlisted video, which has since been removed but not before being spotted by Gematsu, reveals that the spin-off will be releasing on February 23, and will release on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and, for the first time, PC via Steam.

The game itself was released earlier this year in Japan under the title Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers, and takes place six months after the events of the main Persona 5 Royal and sees the Phantom Thieves on summer vaction as they investigate a series of strange happenings across Japan via more hack-and-slash based gameplay similar to the Dynasty Warriors series thanks to developers Omega Force.

You can check out a mirror of the trailer for yourself below. We first got confirmation Persona 5 Strikers was set to come to the West thanks to financial documents from Koei Tecmo back during the summer.