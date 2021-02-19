Sega and Atlus West have released the launch trailer for spin-off Persona 5: Strikers ahead of the game's launch next week.

In case you need a quick catch-up, Persona 5 Strikers (known as Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers in Japan) reunites our favourite Phantom Thieves from Persona 5, but this time puts them on Summer Vacation on an epic road trip. Musou gameplay gets mixed into the traiditional JRPG gameplay slant of the usual Persona games, with each character having their own skills and attacks and, naturally, summonable Personas to take out the groups of enemies you'll face along the way.

Check out the trailer for yourself below. Those who've got the Digital Deluxe Edition can play the game from today, while the rest of us will get our hands on Persona 5: Strikers on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC from next week, February 23.