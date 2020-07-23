A bug in Paper Mario: The Origami King has been discovered which prevents players from completing the game (via Nintendo Life).

Gaming Reinvented stumbled upon the unfortunate issue. It occurs in the Shangri Spa area, when the player is travelling to the four spas to access the fifth spa. However, when the NPC guarding the entrance asks to see the membership card required to enter, this item is removed from the player’s inventory. As a result, if the player exits the Shangri Spa area, they cannot return because they don’t have the membership card. It’s not known how prevalent this bug is, but it’s pretty heartbreaking.

It’s not possible to acquire a new membership card, and if the player saves after the card has been removed, it screws up their playthrough. They cannot progress any further, so they’ll have to start the game again, because there aren’t multiple save slots. In addition, there’s another bug which messes up the plans of those wanting to 100% the game. This one is in the Snif/Shroom City area, where, if the player turns off the water in the hotel and leaves without freeing the Toad used like a surfboard, it’s impossible to free that Toad if they come back later in the game.

Not as dramatically devastating as the Shangri Spa area bug, but that’s still annoying. It’s hoped that Nintendo addresses these two bugs and they no longer plague Paper Mario: The Origami King. The game is out now for the Nintendo Switch.

