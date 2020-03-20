Overwatch’s 32nd hero, Echo, is now live in the PC PTR, and is a damage class character with high mobility and the ability to copy enemies (via VG247).

Echo is Dr Mina Liao’s legacy, to better the world after the omnic catastrophe and represent a new step for humans and robots to work in harmony. As “an evolutionary robot programmed with a rapidly adapting artificial intelligence,” the new character has very interesting abilities, that are summarised here:

“Duplicate (Ultimate) – Echo duplicates a targeted enemy hero and gains use of their abilities

Flight (Shift) – Echo surges forward quickly, then can fly freely

Focusing Beam (E) – Echo channels a beam for a few seconds, dealing very high damage to targets with less than half health.

Glide (Passive) – Echo can glide while falling.

Sticky Bombs (Secondary Fire) – Echo fires a volley of sticky bombs that detonate after a delay.

Tri-Shot (Primary Fire) – Echo fires 3 shots at once, in a triangle pattern.”

Echo is available in the PC PTR, and will roll out in the live game soon.

Overwatch is out now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Watch the latest developer diary below.