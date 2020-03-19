Echo is Overwatch’s newest hero: “an evolutionary robot programmed with a rapidly adapting artificial intelligence.” (via Engadget).

The new story short seems to begin with an end, as an explosion throws Dr. Mina Liao, one of the six founders of the Overwatch organisation and the creator of the omnics, into the air. She wonders whether her work bettered the world, with shattered glass showing the omnic rebellion, her meeting with Jack Morrison, and building a robot who will be the solution to all ills. “All I needed was to help the world,” say Echo and Liao in unison. “And so she created me,” finishes Echo. “Her legacy. Her promise. Her echo.”

The hero will be added to the game soon, so details on how the character plays are on their way.

Overwatch is available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Watch Echo’s origin story short below.



