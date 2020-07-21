Overcooked! All You Can Eat wraps Overcooked, Overcooked 2, and all of their DLC in one bundle for the definitive Overcooked experience.

It’s on its way to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, so those kitchen nightmares are in 4K and 60fps now. Overcooked has also been rebuilt in the Overcooked 2 engine, boasting faster loading times and crossplay for all of the original levels. Speaking of, there are more than 200 levels in All You Can Eat, plus seven new offerings and three new chefs.

Furthermore, there are new accessibility options and an assist mode. A scalable user interface, dyslexic-friendly text, and colour blindness options have been added, and the assist mode lets players skip levels, slow the timeouts on recipes, and increase the time limit on levels.

Overcooked! All You Can Eat is in development for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.