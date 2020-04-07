Team17 revealed the Overcooked 2 Gourmet Edition, which bundles all of the game’s DLC with the base game in one tasty parcel (via Nintendo Life).

This includes Surf ‘n’ Turf, Campfire Cook Off, Night of the Hangry Horde, and Carnival of Chaos, which totals 58 chefs, 26 recipes, and 130 kitchens. Phew. Players will need to be as cool as a cucumber if they are to complete the stages in mint condition, or their cakes will be in tiers. I’m good at this.

Overcooked 2 is an excellent couch co-op game that will have wannabe chefs at the edge of their seats trying to get those onion soups out of the door. Given that many households are stuck inside due to lockdowns, the Gourmet Edition couldn’t have come at a better time. It’s priced at £28.12 or $36.37 across all consoles at the moment, so snap it up while it’s discounted. PC players will be able to get their oven mitts on the game on April 16.

Overcooked 2 Gourmet Edition is out now for Switch, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. Watch the announcement trailer below.



