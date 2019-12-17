Team 17 has announced a festive free update for Overcooked 2, bringing with it a bunch of festive content for the co-operative cook-off game.

The Winter Wonderland update, as it's known, brings along five festively decorated kitchens based on those found in the game's other DLC offerings including the Campfire Cook-Off and the Carnival of Chaos. There's two new chefs in the form of Reindeer Chef and Present Head chef, and Horde Mode now features new seasonably-appropriate enemies.

Naturally, there's also a bunch of new holiday recepies to make too, including hot chocolate, pancakes, roast dinners and of course the traditional Christmas Puddings and Mince Pies for you to attempt to create with up to three other players.

The update should be live now, and you can check out a trailer below. Overcooked 2 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.