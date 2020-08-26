Outriders, the upcoming dark sci-fi RPG from People Can Fly, has revealed its fourth and final class: the ingenious, resourceful, and formidable Technomancer.

“The Technomancer is an exciting and flexible class that can be built as anything from crowd control focused support, to a high-powered artillery heavy damage dealer,” said creative director Bartek Kmita in a press release. “They’re a great addition to any team of Outriders. Co-op in Outriders is an intense and challenging experience that allows for a great variety of team synergies and power combinations. Players will need to truly master their team tactics in order to take on the toughest challenges in the game.”

It may look like Destiny meets Mass Effect, but Outriders has a very interesting premise. In a far-flung future, humanity has left Earth behind to seek a new home, one they (probably) won’t screw up and use as a waste bin this time. The planet Enoch was perfect… until an inexplicable event at its centre transformed the human colonists that were exposed to its radiation, giving them superpowers. There are the Pyromancer, Trickster, and Devastator classes, and each possess their own amazing and apocalyptic abilities to survive in the environments of this destructive world.

Outriders will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC later this year. Watch the new Technomancer class reveal below.



