Xbox has confirmed that People Can Fly's latest shooter-RPG Outriders will be heading to Xbox Game Pass on launch, following a tease over the weekend.

As the announcement on Xbox Wire confirms, the game will be available on Console and on Android phones and tablets via Xbox Cloud Gaming through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on the same day the game launches. A tease from the official Game Pass Twitter account teased the news thanks to a cheeky "leaked" email post that spoke of a "mysterious signal" and referencing an "anomaly" — both direct references to the game's plot.

Outriders is scheduled for release on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One via Xbox Game Pass, and PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC via the usual means from April 1, and a playable demo is currently available for download from your console's respective store for the game; for which you can read our Josh's thoughts here.