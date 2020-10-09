Square Enix has confirmed that upcoming People Must Fly co-op RPG shooter Outriders has indeed been delayed from its original 'Holiday 2020' release window and will now launch on February 2, 2021.

Announcing the new date with a trailer, which you can see below, the publisher has also revealed that the game will offer full crossplay compatability at launch, allowing players to squad up together regardless on if they're playing on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Google Stadia or PC. In addition, those who pick up the game on PS4 or Xbox One will be able to get a free upgrade to their respective next-gen system.

On the delay, which was first rumoured thanks to a date spotted on a Steam listing for a pre-order pack for the game last week Square Enix's Lee Singleton said "We’re taking a little bit longer to ensure players have the best possible experience with Outriders, we’re also including new features like Cross-Play which will make our game much more accessible on all platforms."

Outriders is set for launch on Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Google Stadia and PC from February 2 2021.