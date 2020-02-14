People Can Fly revealed a lot of information about its upcoming co-op RPG shooter, Outriders, in a livestream held yesterday (via Polygon).

Outriders is said to be “sci-fi meets savagery,” but I think it looks like Destiny meets Mass Effect. Its premise is that humanity left Earth behind in the search for a new home and a hopeful future. They found Enoch, and everything was great! For a bit, before an anomaly explodes and bestows the player’s character with strange powers unlike anything they’ve seen. Funny how that happens to you, and not to anyone else. Anyway, the Outrider wakes after 31 years in cryo, and the weird signal emanating from the anomaly continues to beat. Following the trail, the player will discover what lies at the heart of Enoch, blowing up bad guys and looking good doing it on the way.

There are three classes in Outriders. The Pyromancers are self-explanatory: they summon fire from their bodies and singe, toast, and incinerate the opposition. The Tricksters are sneaky: they blur the laws of time and space to flank and surprise the enemy. And, the Devastators are a force to be reckoned with: fighting off foes with a power that simply surpasses the Richter scale.

Pyromancer, Trickster, and Devastator abilities and skills unlock as the player progresses through the game. This doesn’t mean Enoch will become a walk in the park, because it will create enemies with anomaly powers that scale with its World Tier system. World Tiers make the game more difficult, but can be dialled up or down depending on what the player wants from the experience. Of course, you’ll get by with a little help from your friends, as the game is designed to be a drop-in, drop-out co-op shooter for up to three players. People Can Fly elaborate on what all of this means and more in the set of videos linked below.

Outriders is coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC later this year.




