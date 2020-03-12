Ori and the Will of the Wisps reached the top of the top selling list of games on Steam upon launch (via Eurogamer.pt).

The game recorded almost 35,000 players at its peak on March 11, and is flittering around 34,000 players in game right now. Though he can’t remember what Ori and the Will of the Wisps is actually about, Josh thinks the twee Metroidvania will make it into his games of the year, despite being an early release in 2020. “You know you have a special game when quitting it is akin to breaking out of a greenhouse and finding reality falling bleakly short,” he said. “Would that we had as vivid and enticing a series of destinations as Luma pools, with its clear blue depths, or Baur’s Reach, a brittle forest half-buried in snow.”

It was also immediately available through Xbox Game Pass, and evidently, the subscription service isn’t hurting sales. Will of the Wisps builds upon The Blind Forest, and augments its experience by taking from other titles. Players encounter a shard system not unlike Hollow Knight’s charms to improve their passive abilities, and the Soul Links were replaced with autosaves. Moon Studios’ aim with the sequel was “Will of the Wisps should be to Blind Forest what Super Mario Bros. 3 was to the original Super Mario Bros,” and it certainly seems like it achieved its ambition.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is out now for PC and Xbox One.