Glumberland’s roadmap for its delightful farming and monster dancing sim Ooblets includes the new Nullwhere Region, Halloween celebrations, and a proper launch in 2021.

Since it entered early access, the small team has rolled out 25 patches between July and August—no mean feat. September will see the v0.4 Nullwhere Update add a new visitable region with new crops and recipes. In addition, ooblets from Nullwhere will be familiar to players, but they’ll be able to discover uncommon and gleamy versions of these same ooblets. Glumberland is also aiming to add new custom movesets for these critters, too.

October is the start of the spooky season, and there’ll be “some sort of small Halloween event, like a scavenger hunt” for players to look forward to. Then, in December, the Wildlands Update will bring an accessible Wildlands where players will find ooblets they’ve sent out there. Seasonal weather effects may also be on the way, and Glumberland has assured that there are a “bunch of small lore items written out but not implemented” that may make it into this update.

2021 is jam-packed, with early 2021 seeing the Port Forward update arrive as a new Region, along with new clothes, furniture, and decor. Mid-2021 has a “secret major update” scheduled, which will add another new Region and continuation of the “meta story.” Mid- to late 2021 has one more new Region, the conclusion of the game’s story, and hopefully, the proper launch of Ooblets. Magnificent!

And last but not least, co-founders of Glumberland and creators of Ooblets Rebecca Cordingley and Ben Wasser are pregnant with their first baby. Congratulations to the two of them from us lot at VideoGamer! They’ve said that they’ve been “planning around” the new arrival for some time, and “working very hard to make sure development isn’t interrupted too badly.”

“Rebecca is the hardest-working, smartest, and most capable person I know, so if anyone can juggle having a baby and making a major video game, it’s her,” said Wasser in the announcement. “That said, we’re not going to push ourselves past any limits. Our family and wellbeing come first and we hope you’ll all be understanding about any effects this might have.”

