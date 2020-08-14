Nvidia is offering a limited-time bundle which includes six months of its streaming service, GeForce Now, with Hyper Scape’s battle pass.

For $24.95, the bundle gets you a six month Founders membership (with one month free), a Hyper Scape Season One Battle Pass token, and an exclusive Hyper Scape in-game content pack. This pack contains the Adi Volta Champion Skin, the Volta Drop Pod, Citric Dragonfly Weapon Skin, and Boxer Shuffle Emote. On the other hand, GeForce Now allows players access to “hundreds of the most demanding PC games at GeForce PC quality on nearly any laptop, desktop, SHIELD TV or Android mobile device.”

If you’re already signed up to the Founders scheme, this offer stacks with that existing offer. Alternatively, this means that the price therefore covers an additional six months of GeForce Now after the Founders subscription expires in addition to the Hyper Scape goodies.

Hyper Scape is out now for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

