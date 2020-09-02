Independent studio Vlambeer is to come to an end on its tenth anniversary, as per an announcement from the developement team's official Twitter account.

The studio co-founded by Rami Ismail and Jan Willem Nijman in 2010 was responsible for such games as Nuclear Throne, Luftrasers, Ridiculous Fishing and Serious Sam spin-off title Serious Sam: The Random Encounter said in their statment posted to Twitter that the team had "Had a beautiful run, made incredible games, and worked with amazing people, but it is time for new things." The team also said "Vlambeer would not have been 10% of what it is today without the help and trust and faith and patience of so many people across this past decade. "

The studio doesn't see the move as a bad thing and in fact more see the move as a statement of achieving what they set out to do, calling the move "the happy conclusion to a whirlwind decade filled with screenshake. It feels like we've achieved what we set out to do - as a studio, as a voice, and as individuals, and we are extremely grateful for these past years."

Their final game in development, Ultrabugs, is still set to launch on Steam soon with more news promised in the coming weeks, while the rest of Vlambeers back catalogue is currently on sale. The team say they're "looking into options for further support for our previous games, but we just can't promise anything besides that there will be no new games."