Food physics playground Nour: Play With Your Food has recieved a new AudioEmotion trailer today, highlighting the game's PlayStation 5 features and how it'll allow players to create their own soundtrack.

As detailed on the PlayStation Blog, interacting with the various foods will cause the game's soundtrack to dynamically change depending on what you're doing and how often, with new sounds being introduced as you introduce new foods into the scene. For example, a marshamallow might be a flute, and an ice cube is a grand piano.

Even better is that the game will use some of the features of the DualSense controller; with the onboard microphone literally allowing you to sing to your food in order to make it levitate, or blow into the mic in order to create a gust of wind that creates more chaos in your food scene given as two examples.

You can check out the trailer for yourself below. Nour: Play With Your Food is expected to launch on PlayStation 5 and PC this summer.