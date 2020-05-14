No Straight Roads, the rhythm-infused adventure from Final Fantasy XV lead game designer Wan Hazmer, is getting a Switch and Xbox One release as well as PC and PlayStation 4 (via Eurogamer).

The kaleidoscopic title is a breath of fresh air, and impressively enough, it’s the debut game from Hazmer’s independent studio, Metronomik. “While No Straight Roads isn’t a rhythm-action game, listening to the music can be critical to mastering the combat,” explained Hazmer earlier this year. “This means that while enemies attack to the beat, players can attack, parry, jump and move freely in action-packed third-person combat, while listening out for cues to dodge enemy attacks.”

The player furthers the cause of indie rock band musicians, Mayday and Zuke, who are battling the EDM empire NSR because its control over the technicolour Vinyl City is stamping out the creative expression of other musicians. It’s quite unique, and it boasts an exciting and vibrant soundtrack, though you’d likely expect that from this sort of game. In addition, Switch players will enjoy a local co-op assist feature in No Straight Roads, and a three-player co-op mode where one player helps out as an assist.

No Straight Roads launches for PC, PlayStation 4, Switch, and Xbox One on June 30. Watch a new trailer below.



