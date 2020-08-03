No More Heroes has appeared on the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee, rated for Nintendo Switch (via Gematsu).

Now, before we get ahead of ourselves, this isn’t an outright confirmation of the game for the Switch. It’s possible that the ratings board got its wires crossed. However, No More Heroes series director Suda 51 did say that the first game might be on its way to new platforms in an interview last year.

“Yes. We’re currently in talks with [intellectual property holder] Marvelous to make that happen,” said Suda 51 to Dengeki PlayStation. “It’s in positive consideration, so I hope we’ll be able to make a good announcement.” He seemed pretty positive then, and perhaps the conversations between Grasshopper Manufacture and Marvelous have borne fruit. We’ll keep you in the loop once we know more.

