Grasshopper Manufacture has announced that Travis Touchdown's latest adventure No More Heroes 3 will arrive on Nintendo Switch at the end of August as well as a few more details about the game's story.

This time rather than just your average (well, average in the madcap universe of No More Heroes) human assassins, you'll be taking on the aliens who were behind the Galactic Superhero Rankings, making your way up their ranks by defeating ten extraterrestrial assassins before taking down Prince FU to stop him taking over the Earth.

To get to each battle, however, you'll have to pay a hefty fee which you'll pay by first taking on a wealth of missions and odd jobs around the town to make the cash for entry, with the next fight only unlocking once you've earned enough dough.

Check out the trailer for yourself below. No More Heroes 3 will land on the Nintendo Switch on August 27, 2021.