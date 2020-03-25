Nintendo announced that its Switch repair centres will be out of service in the U.S., owing to the global spread of the coronavirus (via Polygon).

“Due to preventive measures put in place for the COVID-19 coronavirus, and in accordance with federal and local guidelines, our repair centers are closed until further notice. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding,” said the statement published to the customer support site. It is possible that hardware sent in for repair before the announcement may be sent back to users, but if the centre has already received the console, “it will remain there until repair services resume.”

If you weren’t doing so, be very, very, very careful with your Switches from now onwards. With regards to the UK, services seem to be unaffected, yet “there may be delays in responses to messages and processing repairs.”