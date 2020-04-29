Nintendo announced that it has reset the free trial for Switch Online services, even if you’ve already used your trial up.

NES titles like Double Dragon, Kirby’s Adventure, and Ninja Gaiden and SNES titles like Star Fox, Super Mario Kart, and The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past are available through the subscription service. Switch Online also gives players access to online modes in their games, which will be perfect for those who are just getting started on their islands in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

