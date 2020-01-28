Nintendo has submitted almost 40 video game trademarks for renewal, including titles like Kid Icarus, The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass, Super Mario Sunshine, and WarioWare (via Nintendo Life).

Generally, there is a trickle of trademark renewals from video game developers and publishers throughout the year, with companies wishing to guarantee their intellectual property is good to go. Oftentimes, this is standard procedure, and doesn’t infer that a new game from an existing series is imminent. The developer is just ensuring that it still has the rights to make things from that property, by insuring the owner of the series. However, Nintendo has filed 39 trademarks for classic titles from past generations. These were carried out in Japan and were spotted by Japanese Nintendo, who has the full list for us:

Alleyway

Cruis’n

Animal Crossing: City Folk

Balloon Kid

Card Hero

Dillon’s Rolling Western The Last Ranger

Eternal Darkness

Face Raiders

Freaky Forms

Golden Sun Dark Dawn

Jam With The Band

Kid Icarus

Kirby 64 The Crystal Shards

Kirby Air Ride

Kirby Mass Attack

Kirby’s Adventure

Majora’s Mask

Mario Sports

Mario vs. Donkey Kong Mini-Land Mayhem!

Mario vs. Donkey Kong Minis March Again!

Nintendogs + Cats

Nintendo Presents Style Boutique

Ocarina of Time

Phantom Hourglass

Pullblox

Pushmo

Radar Mission

Shadows of Almia (Pokémon Ranger)

Skyward Sword

Spirit Camera

Steel Diver

Super Mario Sunshine

Super Mario World

Swapnote

The Adventure of Link

The Wind Waker

Urban Champion

WarioWare Smooth Moves

Wave Race

That’s a lot. Notably, there are a few titles here that haven’t made come across to the Switch, like Nintendogs + Cats and WarioWare. Gamecube games like Super Mario Sunshine and Eternal Darkness have cropped up, and oldies like Kid Icarus and Wave Race appear. Even Golden Sun: Dark Dawn is there, which is an interestng pick. In all likelihood, Nintendo is keeping its properties secure and processed the ones that were approaching their expiration with frightening efficiency. But, in this list is an excellent opportunity to (finally) bring WarioWare to the Switch! Please, Nintendo, it’s frankly ridiculous that there isn’t a reboot or remake on the portable platform. We can’t tell what the company’s intentions are with these renewed trademarks, but fingers crossed that there are a collection of ports coming in the future.

