Yesterday, Nintendo launched Good Job!, a haphazard health and safety puzzle game for the Switch (via Nintendo Life).

In the game, you play as the child of the company’s CEO. Your parent thinks things are shipshape in its skyscraper offices, but you know your fresh ideas and green enthusiasm will get the job done twice, thrice, or whatever the word for four times fast is!

Each office has an environmental puzzle to solve. The flowers may need tending to, the internet connection may be downed, or there may be a spillage that needs to be cleaned up. Experimental approaches rewarded—you could wheel the projector through the door, or you could catapult it through the wall. Either way, it gets to its destination, but one outcome has a little je ne sais pas.

The player is scored on their time taken and the losses due to damage, and can replay the stage to reach an even higher score. Cooperation is encouraged, and players can invite a friend for split-screen play. And, over 100 outfits are available to unlock in Good Job!.

Good Job! is out now on Switch. Watch the reveal trailer below.



