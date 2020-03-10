By Imogen Donovan • 10 Mar 2020 • Posted in News • Tagged in: Lego Super Mario, Lego, Nintendo, newsNintendo and Lego reveal Lego Super Mario to celebrate Mario DayPOW BrickLego Super Mario has been announced by Lego and Nintendo, in celebration of Mario Day on March 10 (via Polygon). Something fun is being built! Stay tuned… #LEGO #LEGOSuperMario @LEGO_Group pic.twitter.com/rAt4YvU91g — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 10, 2020 What Lego Super Mario will be is unclear, though, because the previews posted by both companies are fourteen seconds long in total together. The Lego Mario has a rotating Question Block on his chest like a Teletubby, and he’s got animated teeth and eyes. Weird. “It’s-a me, LEGO Mario!” Stay tuned… #LEGO #LEGOSuperMario #Nintendo pic.twitter.com/kSoboRFX2q — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) March 10, 2020 Minecraft and Overwatch have gotten Lego sets, too, but this partnership is evidence of Nintendo’s encroaching endeavours into new avenues of entertainment. We’ll keep you in the loop once we know more about Lego Super Mario. Carry on the conversation on the VideoGamer forums!