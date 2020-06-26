Bubblegum brawler Ninjala has been downloaded more than one million times in just one day after its launch, said GungHo Online Entertainment.

The battle royale mode focuses on colourful and chaotic acrobatics, with the ability to hide as a prop somewhere in the map, and crafting more powerful melee weapons from floating drones. In addition, players are able to customise their character with an “array of unique fashion brands,” like Splatoon. The player or team that scores the most points within the four-minute match wins.

To celebrate the achievement, all Ninjala players will get 100 Jala and 10 Ippon Gum weapon skins. Ninjala is out now for Switch.