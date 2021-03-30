The first gameplay details of the upcoming Pikmin mobile game from Pokemon Go developer Niantic have emerged thanks to a limited invite-only beta being trialled by users in Singapore.

As reported by Video Games Chronicle, the app is currently known as simply "Pikmin App" and users in the country are invited to sign up via a link. Upon doing so and downloading the game, sees players given several Pikmin seedlings, that grow by taking steps in real life to generate Step Energy.

Once enough Step Energy has been generated, the seedlings can be plucked revealing one of seven species of Pikmin or power-ups, including; Red, Blue, Yellow, Purple, White, Rock, Winged, Pikmin Attributes and Pikmin Flowers. Players can also find Decor Pikmin, rarer species that are adorned with costumes related to where you've found them. Apparently these Decor Pikmin can either be grown from 'Big Seedlings' or one of your existing Pikmin has a chance to turn into one should you interact with them in certain places.

Walking around in the real world also allows you to discover other items such as more seedlings and fruit, which your trusty Pikmin team will help along the way by picking them up and converting them into Nectar. Feeding your Pikmin Nectar will, in turn, cause them to bloom flowers, which you can then collect the petals from to use in a Flower Painting mode.

On top of all this, the game also features Expedition quests, which appear to be missions that you can send your Pikmin on when you're not actively walking yourself, based on the locations you've previously travelled. When doing so, your Pikmin have a chance to collect postcards which comprise of real-world photographs of the locations they've visited on their travels. Finally, a lifelog will track your progress, allowing players to see what they've done and where they've been, with specific bonuses and items awarded for hitting various milestones.

There's no final release date for the app worldwide at the time of writing, but from the sounds of the beta it already sounds like there's a decent amount to the game. As to whether it can capture the hearts of Pikmin fans and beyond as Pokémon Go did for Pokémon, we'll have to wait and see. Pikmin App (or whatever the title ends up being called) is likely to launch for mobile devices later this year.