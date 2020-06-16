Quantum Error, the “cosmic-horror” first-person shooter from TeamKill, premiered new gameplay, and it’s looking all kinds of creepy (via GameSpot).

We also got to know the game’s protagonist, who is a firefighter called Captain Jacob Thomas. A fire is engulfing the Monad Quantum Research Facility, which is itself approximately 30 miles off the shore of California, U.S. Evidently, this is a sensitive and precarious mission, and the crew lands at the Monad Facility to discover that the sources of the flames might not be a burnt slice of toast.

Armed with his axe, a crowbar, a radio, a pistol, a grenade launcher, and a mask for the smoke, Thomas’ traversal of the ruined complex is reminiscent of F.E.A.R. and System Shock. There are shambling enemies who emerge from the flames, and gooey tendrils of something stretch across the ceiling. Clearly, this isn’t going to be as simple as helping a cat down from a tree.

Quantum Error is in development for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Watch the new gameplay trailer below.



