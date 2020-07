Netflix’s Dragon’s Dogma anime is coming to the streaming service in September, from studio Sublimation, Inc.

In the game, the Arisen—a customisable hero—loses their heart to the Dragon, named Grigori. The world of Gransys is under threat from Grigori, and the Arisen embarks on a quest to take back their heart, avert the apocalypse, and reveal an ancient conspiracy. All in a day’s work, if you ask me.

Dragon’s Dogma comes to Netflix on September 17.