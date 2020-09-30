PlayStation has announced the next two free games offered up for PlayStation Plus subscribers for the month of October in the form of Need for Speed Payback and Vampyr.

Need for Speed Payback is 2017's NFS offering, taking the long running cops-versus-street racers series to Fortune Valley for some open-world racing action. It'll be joined by 2018 RPG Vampyr that offers a dark, gothic RPG from Life is Strange developers Dontnod. You can check out our review of the game right over this way where we said it offers "delicious ladles of angst and drama with a hearty slice of excellent, morally grey choice system that will genuinely surprise you."

Both games will be available at no extra cost for subscribers to PlayStation Plus from October 6 until November 7. You've still got just enough time to grab this month's games if you haven't yet— Street Fighter V and Playerunknown's Battlegrounds which leave the service on October 5.