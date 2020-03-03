Ghost Games has released the spring update for Need for Speed Heat, and it offers an all-new Black Market in which players may earn new cars, outfits, and customisation items (via VG247).

Raziel, a new contact, is the person to talk to about the new Black Market Delivery. The 2018 Aston Martin DB11 Volante and the 1993 McLaren F1 are the first two cars to be revealed in the Black Market Delivery—the former is unlocked at REP 20 and the latter at REP 30—and will be found in shipping containers in Port Murphy. This begins Raziel’s quest, and this includes six challenge sets, character outfits, customisation items, and vanity items. However, the 1993 McLaren F1 content is purchasable for $5.00, and the 2018 Aston Martin DB11 Volante content is on offer for free.

The spring update also contains new race start cinematics, new celebration animations, new highlights to show off new items, new car customisation items, an option to reduce screen shake, and more.

Though Need for Speed Heat had the most successful launch of the series of this generation, publisher EA announced that Ghost Games will relinquish the property to Criterion. “Consistently delivering that at AAA levels means we need teams with diverse skills in locations where we can continually support them and bring in new team members to join. Despite our best efforts to establish an independent development group in Gothenburg over several years, it's become clear that the breadth of talent we need to maintain a full AAA studio is just not available to us there,” explained the company. All new Need for Speed titles will be made by Criterion, and Ghost Games will become an engineering support studio for the publisher’s portfolio of games.

Need for Speed Heat is out now for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

