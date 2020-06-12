2K Games showed off a teaser trailer for NBA 2K21 which flaunted in-engine visuals on the PlayStation 5.

“NBA 2K21 is being built from the ground-up to fully utilize the incredible power, speed and technology of the PlayStation 5 and promises to be the premier sports gaming experience, and a standout visual showcase for the next generation of gaming,” said the company in a press release. New Orleans Pelicans’ Zion Williamson described the look and experience of NBA 2K21 as “mind-blowing,” and the trailer is a little stilted, but the graphics are very realistic.

The game will only take two seconds to load, if that, according to developer Visual Concepts. “NBA 2K21 for next gen is poised to shatter all our previous notions of what this franchise can deliver,” said Greg Thomas, one of the founders of the studio. ”With 2K21, we’ve got something that merges incredible graphic capabilities with new in-game opportunities to reset the sports sim standard.”

NBA 2K21 is in development for the PlayStation 5. Watch the teaser trailer below.



