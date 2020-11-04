2K Games have unveiled The City, the new MyPlayer hub that awaits players in the next-generation version of NBA 2K21 when it launches next week.

Billed as a "modern metropolis" the new map is many, many times larger than the previous Neighbourhood in previous NBA 2K games, and will include four distinct boroughs that are controlled by four faction-like teams; the North Side Knights, the South City Vipers, the Beasts of the East and the Western Wilddcats. Before you're let loose however, you'll have to prove yourself in the 'Rookieville' borough with other new MyPlayers.

Each team's area will have their own courts and general ambience, as well as a unique Warehouse court. In the center of the city lies the Event Center which offers intra-team competitions and events to prove your faction is the best. Quests will also make an appearance and the return of the Gatorade Training Facility will offer you the chance to boost your MyPlayer stats through training.

Naturally there's plenty of stores too to buy apparel for your character and there'll even be music and events thanks to a resident DJ. You can find plenty more information on the City MyPlayer hub in the trailer below and in the latest Courtside Report post on the official NBA 2K website over here.

NBA 2K21 launches for Xbox Series X|S on November 10 and on PlayStation 5 from November 12/19.