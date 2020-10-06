2K has released a new gameplay trailer for NBA 2K21 showing off how the game will look on next-gen systems when it launches on Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5 at their respective launches.

The footage, captured on a PlayStation 5, shows off some of the visual upgrades you'll enjoy, including "next-gen lighting, textures, physics, animations, and more" as well as rebuilt player movement and impact driven by a new on-court animation and collision engine. Even the crowd get a boost, with "more than 150 unique AI driven characters interacting seamlessly" promising to make the spectators feel more alive than ever.

NBA 2K21 is set for release on Xbox Series S/X on November 10 and on PlayStation 5 on November 12 and November 19 depending on your region. Check out the new trailer for yourself below.