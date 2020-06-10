In the latest trailer for The Last of Us Part 2, Ellie sings a cover of True Faith by New Order, which was inspired by artist Lotte Kestner’s interpretation of the original song (via GameSpot).

Initially, the trailer did not credit Kestner for her work, which upset the singer. “Hey, are you aware that the True Faith cover you put in your Last of Us 2 trailer is a replica of my cover that came out 10 years ago?” she asked the developer in a now-deleted tweet. “I wrote original parts not in the original song that are copied exactly by whoever covered it. I am heartbroken.”

The Last of Us Part 2 launches on June 19 for PlayStation 4.

