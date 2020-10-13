Hand-drawn narrative adventure If Found... is heading to Nintendo Switch from October 22, publisher Annapurna Interactive has announced.

The game, set in Ireland in the 1990s, tells the tale of Kasio, who finds herself destroying her diary as a black hole threatens to destroy the world. As you go backwards destroying the pages, you'll uncover the series of events in Kasio's life and relationships that led to this point.

New for the Nintendo Switch edition from the original PC and iOS release back in May include accessiblity features, a touch-screen mode, "extended narrative sequences" that include a bonus chapter and more. Annapurna says that these additions will also be coming to the PC and iOS release in a future update next month.

You can check out the original trailer as well as a music video for one of the game's songs below. If Found... will release on Nintendo Switch on October 22.