Team 17 has announced its upcoming Movers in Paradise DLC for madcap removal co-op game Moving Out will land on February 25.

In case you missed the original announcement, the new DLC will include 14 new story levels and ten new arcade levels as well as four new characters from which to select and attempt to cause as little (or as much) breakages as possible using the game's physics-based co-op mechanics, all with a shiny new tropical island setting.

You can check out the release date trailer for yourself below. Moving Out is currently available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC and you can read our original review right over here.