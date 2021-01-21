Team 17 has announced an island based paid DLC for reckless removal game Moving Out entitled Movers in Paradise.

Though there's little details aside from the trailer below, the publisher has confirmed it'll be coming soon "to a platform near you" to all platforms that the main game is already available on. It looks like your team of movers is finally getting that holiday they're after, but will find themselves trying to manouvre more oddly shaped objects around some deserted-island themed levels.

It's not the only new content coming to Moving Out mind, with the publisher also confirming earlier this week that the original game will also be recieving a free update called 'Moving In' which will include 12 levels where, rather than getting stuff to the removal truck, you'll have to put it back where it came from. The update will also bring along a new assist mode option, two new dances and new customisation options when it drops later this year.

Moving Out is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC and you can check out our verdict over here after you've clapped eyes on the Movers in Paradise teaser trailer down below.