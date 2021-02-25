Soulslike action RPG Mortal Shell is the latest game to be getting a next-gen upgrade, as publisher Playstack and developer Cold Symmetry have announced that Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition will be a full remaster of the game for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 next week.

Upgraded textures and 4K resolution are of course on the cards (60FPS for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, 30 FPS for Xbox Series S), as well as this version promising to take full advantage of the PlayStation 5's DualSense controller set to offer "a rich physical connection to the game's dangerous and ruthless world like never before."

You can check out a trailer for the new release below, and check out our review of the original game —complete with video— right over this way. Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition will be a free upgrade to those who already own the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 version, and will be released on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 on March 4, 2021.