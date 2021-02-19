Publisher Devolver Digital and the original development team behind indie hit Minit have announced and released a new spin-off entitled Minit Fun Racer, with all the proceeds going to charity forever.

The game was made by Kitty Calis, Jan Willem Nijman, Jukio Kallio, and Dominik Johann and is set in the same world as its predecessor, but this time sees you on a scooter racing in ten second rounds to try and make it to the beach. Upgrades you can pick up as you race increase the time, and similar to its parent game the upgrades allow you to progress further and further with a bunch of secrets to avoid.

Speaking to Polygon, Nijman said on the project "Kitty originally had the idea to make a little something for charity. We decided to see if the Minit team was around and get them all together. We just wanted to make a little racing game where you try to get to the beach just in time for the sunset, with all proceeds going to charity."

The first charity selected by the team is Medecins Sans Frontiers AKA Doctors Without Borders, and new charities will be selected and rotated in after a select period. You can get the game now for PC via Steam and itch.io at one of three price points — all three get you the same game content, but allow you to donate different amounts to the charity. Check out a trailer for Minit Fun Racer below.