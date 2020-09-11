The official Xbox Game Pass for PC Twitter account has confirmed that the PC version of the subscription service will be raising its price next week, as it heads out of beta.

Xbox Game Pass for PC was first launched in what they dubbed as a beta phase last year, offering "over 100+ high quality PC games" where up until now it has only cost £3.99/$4.99 USD, partially because of the slightly smaller catalogue of games.

Now, twelve months and a lot of additions to the catalogue later, the company has confirmed that the price will be going up to a price closer to that of the Xbox Game Pass for console version: £7.99/$8.99 per month; though Microsoft do confirm that existing members will pay the current rate through the next billing cycle.

On a positive note, it's worth remembering a bunch more games will be coming to the service, thanks to EA Play being added for no additional cost to Xbox Game Pass for PC and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate later this year. The new pricing will come into effect from September 17.