Microsoft is not interested in returning to the cancelled dragon ARPG Scalebound, which was in development from 2013 to 2017 (via Eurogamer).

In an interview with IGN, Xbox boss Phil Spencer squashed the rumours that the exclusive would be getting a revival, but expressed sadness over the property’s eventual dormancy. “It’s a tough one,” he began. “I have a ton of respect for Platinum, [director Hideki] Kamiya-san and the team and I feel no ill-will. And we talk to those guys—there’s no animosity between the teams. We tried to go do something and it didn’t work.”

Recently, PlatinumGames verbalised that it would want to come back to Scalebound, but explained that Microsoft holds the rights to the game, so it is its decision. PlatinumGames admitted that “both sides failed” in their direction for the project, and it was tough to see Microsoft bear the brunt of its cancellation.

Spencer reiterated this once again. “I regret we were as public about what we tried to go do. I did some learning around Fable Legends and Scalebound about being public about things before I know we have a real, believable plan that I can hold in my hands and know was going to be there,” he elaborated. “And we just didn’t get there with Scalebound and the team. And I say that about both teams.”

However, there is little chance that the developers will continue their collaboration on Scalebound. “We’re not working on it,” confirmed Spencer. “I’m not at Platinum today but I’m almost positive they’re not working on it. It's something we’ve all moved past. It’s not something I see as a high point in my role—having to cancel a game we’d talked about for years. But for the people out there thinking there’s something still in the works—there’s not."

