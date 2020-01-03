The Metro Redux collection has been rated on the PEGI website for the Nintendo Switch, suggesting that the games will be coming to the portable platform in the future (via DualShockers).

Metro Redux bundles 2010’s Metro 2033 and 2013’s Metro: Last Light into one neat, tidy, high-definition package for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. It sold incredibly well when it was released in 2014, shipping 1.5 million copies with gameplay improvements, new features, and overhauled graphics. The official PEGI website shows a listing for the bundle intended for the Nintendo Switch, which would make it the series’ debut on a portable platform. It does say that the game would have been released on December 31, 2019, but we could assume that this is only a proxy for what could be a real release date.

Neither 4A Games nor THQ Nordic have acknowledged the listing on PEGI at the time of writing, so we must take this appearance with a pinch of salt. Still, lots of horror games have switched to the Switch, and deliver spooks on a smaller screen effectively. In addition, the gameplay differences in the Metro Redux bundle would lend themselves to a pick-up-and-play style. The Survival mode adopts Metro 2033's brutal difficulty with limited resources and tougher enemies, whereas Spartan mimics Last Light’s action-packed approach for a cinematic experience.

As for the series, author Dmitry Glukhovsky confirmed that he is on board for the next Metro game. The latest chapter in Artyom’s story, Metro Exodus, was a runaway success, and parent company Koch Media credits Epic exclusivity with a portion of that achievement.