Bioware and Electronic Arts finally confirmed over the weekend that the long rumoured Mass Effect Legendary Edition is coming in Spring 2021, but also dropped the bombshell that a new game in the massively popular sci-fi RPG series is in the works.

Making the dual announcement as part of this year's N7 Day celebrations, Bioware's Casey Hudson revealed in an open letter that the Legendary Edition will contain all the single player base content and DLCs from all three games in the original Mass Effect trilogy as well as promo weapons, armours and packs. All the content will be remastered and "optimised for 4K Ultra HD" and there'll even be "targeted enhancements" on the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

As for the mysterious next game, the team have revealed few details thus far, saying "A veteran team has been hard at work envisioning the next chapter of the Mass Effect universe. We are in early stages on the project and can't say any more just yet, but we’re looking forward to sharing our vision for where we'll be going next." We might be waiting a little while longer for it however, with Bioware's next RPG project still said to be Dragon Age 4.

In the meantime then, check out the teaser trailer for the Mass Effect Legendary Edition below. The release is currently scheduled for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC (with "forward compatiblity" for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5) in Spring 2021.