Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is an individual game and is not a DLC for nor a remastered version of Marvel’s Spider-Man (via Push Square).

Sony’s The Future of Gaming event began with a bang with the reveal of Miles Morales’ own game on the PlayStation 5. However, it wasn’t clear what Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales was. Was it an all-new game for the PlayStation 5? Was it a remaster of the 2018 game with a new story for Miles? Was it a DLC for the 2018 game which would be remastered for the PlayStation 5? Was this a standalone title for Miles Morales?

“I can safely say that we would not effectively lead the next-gen portion of the show with something that was either trivial or misleading,” he said to CNET in an interview. Well, Jim, there were a lot of people who felt they didn’t know what the game was. So. Yeah.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will come to the PlayStation 5.

