Camouflaj has released patch 1.06 for Marvel’s Iron Man VR, and it brings a number of improvements, new weapons, new challenges, and New Game+.

The new weapons will be available through the Armor Station, and include the Continuous Beam Repulsor, the EM Charge Cannon, the Micro Swarm, and the Gravity Bomb. These will absolutely come in handy when attempting the new Ultimate difficulty mode, or the New Game+ mode. “Another set of eight awesome Custom Armor Decos by our character artist Chris Foster will be added to the Armor Station in the garage, along with new challenges to overcome for unlocking them,” continued the developer. “Among the eight Custom Armor Decos is the Iron Patriot, in case you missed our launch weekend promotion.”

As well as this, the team has implemented a number of quality of life extras. Side missions are skippable, but if you want the trophies attributed to these missions, you’ll have to play them through. Makes sense, really. Load times are also 20-30 seconds shorter for the Shanghai missions than they were before, which is massive. And, lastly, players will be able to skip a cinematic without having to load into it first if they’ve already completed the mission at least once before.

Marvel’s Iron Man VR is out now for PlayStation VR.

