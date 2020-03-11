Listings have appeared for a Marvel’s Iron Man VR demo on the PlayStation Store in Asia and Japan (via Gematsu).

“In order to deliver on our vision and meet the high expectations of our amazing community, we’ve made the difficult decision to move Marvel’s Iron Man VR to a May 15, 2020 release,” announced developer Camouflaj earlier this year. “We truly appreciate your patience and understanding. You’ll be hearing from us again soon!” The game is a PSVR exclusive title, and the game’s interface will line up with the displays inside Tony Stark’s helmet, to bring the fantasy to life. Offering a “deeply personal, and appropriately funny, narrative,” the hero will fight against Ghost who is hijacking Stark Industries weapons to launch attacks across the globe, “leading to ever-escalating stakes and a final showdown.”

With these listings for a demo, we could expect that the game will come to us a little earlier than May—well, a part of it, at least. Marvel’s Iron Man VR was revealed in Sony’s State of Play 2019, and comic book and movie fans alike would be able to get to grips with the game in a new demo. However, neither Camouflaj nor Sony have acknowledged the report, so we should hold fire for now. Moreover, these listings are only found on the Asian and Japanese PlayStation Stores, and so far, no listing has popped up in other territories.

Marvel’s Iron Man VR will launch for PlayStation VR on May 15, 2020.

