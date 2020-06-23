Square Enix has announced that the publisher's upcoming Crystal Dynamics developed superhero adventure Marvel's Avengers will be coming to the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 when those consoles launch - and will also offer a free upgrade to those who just can't wait that long.

In the announcement made last night via press release, the company announced that players will be able to upgrade within the same family of platforms - so PlayStation 4 owners will be able to upgrade to PlayStation 5 and Xbox One owners to the Xbox Series X versions respectively - and the game will also support cross-gen play too, meaning PS4 folks will be able to play with their PS5 buddies (and Xbox One with Xbox Series X) for those not making the next-gen jump right away.

A follow-up post on the PlayStation Blog also confirmed that the PlayStation 5 version of the game will benefit from the choice between an 'enhanced graphics mode' and a 'high framerate mode' which will target 60FPS with dynamic 4K resolution. The team also promise faster loading times, thanks to the PlayStation 5's much-touted SSD technology and tease 'great ideas' on how to leverage new features on the console's new DualSense controller, although remained coy on describing exactly how for the time being.

Square Enix promise more information on the game - as well as showcasing all new gameplay for the title - later this week, including a promise of more information on the Xbox Series X, PC and Stadia specific features 'at a later time'.

Marvel's Avengers is set to launch for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and Google Stadia on September 4, with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions to launch when those consoles do, although only a vague 'Holiday 2020' window has been given at this time.