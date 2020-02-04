Daemon X Machina, the spiritual successor to Armored Core only on the Switch, is headed to PC on February 13, 2020 (via Eurogamer).

When a moon crashes into the Planet, it caused a shockwave of strange energy, making artificial intelligence rebel and attack humanity. Their only hope are the Outers, a troop of Arsenal mech pilots who gained mysterious abilities after the energy wave shook the Planet. These pilots fight against the Arms of Immortals (or, AIs) to protect humanity from total annihilation. The game boasts a brash colour palette and a soundtrack infused with metal and rock elements, so it’s like Pacific Rim meets Horizon: Zero Dawn.

The PC port was announced yesterday as a surprise, and it will be distributed through Steam. Those who pre-purchase will be entitled to a 20 per cent or a 10 per cent price slash, and all sales made during the pre-purchase period or during the first month of release will include exclusive bonuses such as an Arsenal mech, character Outer suits, and a weapons set. And finally, the PC port includes all the content updates from the Switch version, such as new Arsenal gear, cosmetic options, Colossal Immortal battles, and the co-op Exploration Mission mode.

Daemon X Machina is out now on the Nintendo Switch, and will be coming to PC on February 13, 2020. Watch the launch date announcement trailer below.



